Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 12th-ranked passing defense (211.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Samuel worth considering for his next matchup versus the Cardinals? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Samuel vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.1

12.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.97

51.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

With 102.6 fantasy points in 2024 (6.8 per game), Samuel is the 40th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 134th overall.

In his last three games, Samuel has put up 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game), as he's hauled in 11 passes on 17 targets for 117 yards and two touchdowns.

Samuel has put up 31.6 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 25 targets into 17 catches for 159 yards and two TDs.

The highlight of Samuel's season as a fantasy producer came against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, as he tallied 18.1 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 25 rushing yards on five carries (5.0 YPC) .

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least two passing TDs to five opposing QBs this year.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed 17 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Arizona this season.

Four players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 12 players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed five players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

