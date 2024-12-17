Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel will be up against the eighth-ranked passing defense of the Miami Dolphins (205 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday.

Samuel vs. Dolphins Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Miami Dolphins Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.2

9.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 42.78

42.78 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Samuel is the 48th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 162nd overall, as he has posted 76.4 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has totaled 58 yards and zero scores on nine catches (15 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 5.4 fantasy points (1.8 per game) during that stretch.

Samuel has been targeted 26 times, with 14 receptions for 101 yards and zero TDs, in his last five games. He has put up 9.6 fantasy points (1.9 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Samuel's fantasy season was a Week 6 performance against the Seattle Seahawks, when he tallied 17.7 fantasy points (4 receptions, 15 yards).

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against Miami this year.

One player have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has allowed six players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Dolphins this season.

A total of two players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Miami this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this season.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Dolphins this year.

