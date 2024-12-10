Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Rams

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 24th-ranked passing defense (225.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Samuel for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Samuel vs. Rams Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Day: December 12, 2024

December 12, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.26

59.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

With 74.5 fantasy points in 2024 (6.2 per game), Samuel is the 49th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 159th overall.

In his last three games, Samuel has caught seven balls (on 12 targets) for 63 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 5.6 fantasy points (1.9 per game).

Samuel has compiled 147 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 16 catches (25 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 15.3 (3.1 per game) during that period.

The high point of Samuel's fantasy season so far was Week 6 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught three balls on five targets for 102 yards with one touchdown, good for 17.7 fantasy points.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed two players to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed at least three passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed seven players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Rams have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

A total of four players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Los Angeles this year.

Three players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

The Rams have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.