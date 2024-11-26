Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bills

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Buffalo Bills and their 14th-ranked pass defense (210 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET.

Considering Samuel for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Bills? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Samuel vs. Bills Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.0

10.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.97

56.97 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.25

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Samuel is currently the 43rd-ranked player in fantasy (143rd overall), with 71.0 total fantasy points (7.1 per game).

In his last three games, Samuel has posted 11.8 fantasy points (3.9 per game), as he's converted 17 targets into 10 catches for 105 yards and zero TDs.

Samuel has amassed 176 receiving yards and zero scores on 14 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 20.4 points (4.1 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Samuel's fantasy season came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6, when he collected 17.7 fantasy points with 15 rushing yards on four carries. As a pass-catcher, he hauled in three balls (on five targets) for 102 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Deebo Samuel stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, hauling in one pass on three targets for 11 yards (2.0 fantasy points).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has allowed one player to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed five players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bills have given up a touchdown catch by 15 players this year.

Buffalo has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed six players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Bills have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

