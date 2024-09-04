Deebo Samuel Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jets

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers will meet the New York Jets -- whose pass defense was ranked second in the NFL last season (168.3 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 1, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

For more info on Samuel, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Thinking about playing Samuel this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Samuel vs. Jets Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets

San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 9, 2024

September 9, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.58

8.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 48.68

48.68 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Samuel 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 183.7 fantasy points (12.2 per game) in 2023, Samuel ranked 40th in the league and seventh at his position.

In Week 13 last season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Samuel posted a season-high 31.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: four receptions, 116 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 14 against the Seattle Seahawks, Samuel put up 27.0 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with these numbers: seven receptions, 149 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 4 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Samuel ended up with 0.6 fantasy points. His stat line was: zero catches, zero yards, on zero targets.

Samuel accumulated 1.1 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on one target -- in his second-worst game of the season (Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns).

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Jets Defensive Performance

Last year, New York allowed one quarterback to record more than 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Jets last season.

Against New York last season, four players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Jets surrendered three or more passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

Against New York last season, eight players recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Jets allowed 18 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Against New York last year, one player caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Jets allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to three players last season.

In terms of run defense, New York gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players last season.

On the ground, the Jets allowed four players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

Want more data and analysis on Deebo Samuel? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.