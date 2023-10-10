Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Micah Parsons: "It was already personal..."

After the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, 42-10, on Sunday, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded to 49ers tight end George Kittle wearing a profane T-shirt saying, "laugh now, cry later."

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel joined Kay Adams on Tuesday's Up & Adams and defended his teammate by saying, "It was already personal...42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse", in response to Parsons.

Below is the clip discussed above:

"It was already personal...42 to 10, I don't think you wanna see us again. It might be a little bit worse"



Deebo Samuel fired back at Micah Parsons 😳@heykayadams @19problemz pic.twitter.com/6571ms9Oy4 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 10, 2023

Check out the full interview below:

