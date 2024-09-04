DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Tennessee Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins will take on the team with last year's 25th-ranked passing defense, the Chicago Bears (237.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 1 -- beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Hopkins a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Bears? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Hopkins vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.04

7.04 Projected Receiving Yards: 52.62

52.62 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Hopkins 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 148.6 fantasy points (8.7 per game) in 2023, Hopkins ranked 75th in the NFL and 20th at his position.

Hopkins picked up 30.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 128 yards and three touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons.

In Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins, Hopkins picked up 18.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: seven receptions, 124 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best showing of the year.

In what was his worst game of the season, Hopkins finished with 2.0 fantasy points -- two receptions, 20 yards, on four targets. That was in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

In Week 6 against the Baltimore Ravens, Hopkins collected 2.0 fantasy points (his second-lowest total of the season), via these numbers: one reception, 20 yards, on five targets.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago surrendered more than 300 passing yards to four QBs last season.

Last year, the Bears allowed 17 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Chicago gave up at least two passing touchdowns to 10 opposing QBs.

Last year, the Bears allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Chicago let four players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass D, the Bears allowed a touchdown reception to 28 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Chicago allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Bears allowed one player to amass more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Chicago last season, eight players ran for at least one TD.

In terms of run D, the Bears didn't give up more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

