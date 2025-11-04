De'Von Achane Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

De'Von Achane and the Miami Dolphins will meet the Buffalo Bills and their 28th-ranked run defense (141.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Achane's next game versus the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

De'Von Achane Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.4

15.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.26

73.26 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.59

39.59 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Achane Fantasy Performance

Achane is the sixth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 22nd overall, as he has tallied 130.0 total fantasy points (14.4 per game).

During his last three games, Achane has 35.5 total fantasy points (11.8 per game), toting the ball 45 times for 216 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 79 yards on 14 catches (22 targets) with one TDs.

Achane has put up 73.1 fantasy points (14.6 per game) over his last five games, rushing for 360 yards with two touchdowns on 71 carries. He has also contributed 131 yards on 24 catches (35 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Achane's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Los Angeles Chargers, a matchup in which he posted 27.0 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 16 carries, 128 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy standpoint, De'Von Achane had his worst game of the season in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills, when he put up just 9.1 fantasy points (12 carries, 62 yards; 7 receptions, 29 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player total more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Bills have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Buffalo this year.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of three players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed seven players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Two players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

