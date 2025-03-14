Dayton vs Saint Joseph's (PA) Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for A-10 Tournament

The No. 3 seed Dayton Flyers (22-9, 12-6 A-10) and the No. 6 seed Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (21-11, 11-7 A-10) square off in the A-10 tournament Friday at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info and Odds

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Dayton win (50.2%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Dayton (-1.5) versus Saint Joseph's (PA) on Friday. The over/under is set at 143.5 points for this game.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Dayton has compiled a 15-15-0 record against the spread this season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2024-25, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 9-13 ATS record Dayton racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Flyers sport a worse record against the spread in home games (7-10-0) than they do on the road (5-4-0).

This year, the Hawks are 7-10-0 at home against the spread (.412 winning percentage). On the road, they are 5-5-0 ATS (.500).

Dayton has covered the spread seven times in 18 conference games.

Against the spread in A-10 play, Saint Joseph's (PA) is 10-10-0 this season.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA): Moneyline Betting Stats

Dayton has won in 17, or 77.3%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Flyers have a mark of 17-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -125 or better on the moneyline.

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 2-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 28.6% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, the Hawks have a 2-5 record (winning only 28.6% of their games).

Dayton has an implied victory probability of 55.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Dayton vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Head-to-Head Comparison

Dayton has a +169 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.4 points per game. It is putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 134th in college basketball and is giving up 70.0 per contest to rank 117th in college basketball.

Nate Santos is 366th in the nation with a team-leading 14.1 points per game.

Saint Joseph's (PA) puts up 75.8 points per game (120th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per outing (74th in college basketball). It has a +234 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Xzayvier Brown's team-leading 17.1 points per game rank him 106th in college basketball.

The Flyers record 31.1 rebounds per game (231st in college basketball) while allowing 29.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.2 boards per game.

Enoch Cheeks paces the team with 6.3 rebounds per game (256th in college basketball play).

The Hawks rank 100th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.9 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Rasheer Fleming's 8.6 rebounds per game lead the Hawks and rank 42nd in college basketball.

Dayton ranks 61st in college basketball by averaging 101.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 182nd in college basketball, allowing 93.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Hawks average 98.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (103rd in college basketball), and allow 89.0 points per 100 possessions (69th in college basketball).

