David Montgomery Fantasy Week 16: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Detroit Lions RB David Montgomery will be up against the 26th-ranked tun defense of the Chicago Bears (133.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Considering Montgomery for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Bears? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Montgomery vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Game Day: December 22, 2024

December 22, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.17

56.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.58

0.58 Projected Receiving Yards: 19.79

19.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Montgomery Fantasy Performance

With 185.7 fantasy points in 2024 (13.3 per game), Montgomery is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position and 30th among all players.

During his last three games, Montgomery has delivered 30.3 total fantasy points (10.1 per game), running the ball 40 times for 143 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 100 yards on 12 receptions (12 targets).

Montgomery has generated 65.1 fantasy points (13.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 255 yards with four touchdowns on 63 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 156 yards on 18 receptions (18 targets).

The highlight of Montgomery's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11, as he tallied 21.5 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks. As a runner, he contributed 75 rushing yards on 15 carries (5.0 YPC) with two scores.

From a fantasy perspective, David Montgomery's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills last week was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.5 fantasy points. He ran for four yards on five carries on the day with four catches for 31 yards.

Bears Defensive Performance

Chicago has allowed three players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Chicago has allowed four players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has passed for more than two TDs in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed seven players to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 11 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Chicago has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

The Bears have given up more than 100 yards rushing to three players this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players this season.

The Bears have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

