David Montgomery 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

David Montgomery is the 22nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 191.2 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 191.2 35 9 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 178.9 57 19

David Montgomery 2023 Game-by-Game

Montgomery accumulated 32.1 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 121 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Chiefs 13.4 21 74 1 - 0 0 74 Week 2 Seahawks 11.4 16 67 1 1 1 0 74 Week 4 @Packers 32.1 32 121 3 2 2 0 141 Week 5 Panthers 18.9 19 109 1 6 2 0 129 Week 6 @Buccaneers 3.3 6 14 0 1 1 0 33 Week 10 @Chargers 17.6 12 116 1 - 0 0 116 Week 11 Bears 15.8 12 76 1 2 2 0 98 View Full Table

David Montgomery vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions ran 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Montgomery's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 219 1,015 13 50 4.6 Jahmyr Gibbs 182 945 10 37 5.2 Craig Reynolds 41 179 1 6 4.4 Jahmyr Gibbs 29 144 3 7 5

