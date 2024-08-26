David Montgomery 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
David Montgomery is the 22nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 191.2 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.
David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|191.2
|35
|9
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|178.9
|57
|19
David Montgomery 2023 Game-by-Game
Montgomery accumulated 32.1 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 121 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Chiefs
|13.4
|21
|74
|1
|-
|0
|0
|74
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|11.4
|16
|67
|1
|1
|1
|0
|74
|Week 4
|@Packers
|32.1
|32
|121
|3
|2
|2
|0
|141
|Week 5
|Panthers
|18.9
|19
|109
|1
|6
|2
|0
|129
|Week 6
|@Buccaneers
|3.3
|6
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|33
|Week 10
|@Chargers
|17.6
|12
|116
|1
|-
|0
|0
|116
|Week 11
|Bears
|15.8
|12
|76
|1
|2
|2
|0
|98
David Montgomery vs. Other Lions Rushers
The Lions ran 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Montgomery's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|David Montgomery
|219
|1,015
|13
|50
|4.6
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|182
|945
|10
|37
|5.2
|Craig Reynolds
|41
|179
|1
|6
|4.4
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|29
|144
|3
|7
|5
