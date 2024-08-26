menu item
NFL

David Montgomery 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

David Montgomery is the 22nd-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position) heading into the 2024 season, after picking up 191.2 fantasy points a year ago (ninth among all NFL RBs). For lots more stats and projections on the Detroit Lions player, see below.

David Montgomery Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Montgomery's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points191.2359
2024 Projected Fantasy Points178.95719

David Montgomery 2023 Game-by-Game

Montgomery accumulated 32.1 fantasy points -- 32 carries, 121 yards, 3 TDs -- in Week 4 versus the Green Bay Packers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Chiefs13.421741-0074
Week 2Seahawks11.41667111074
Week 4@Packers32.1321213220141
Week 5Panthers18.9191091620129
Week 6@Buccaneers3.3614011033
Week 10@Chargers17.6121161-00116
Week 11Bears15.81276122098
David Montgomery vs. Other Lions Rushers

The Lions ran 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays last season. They ranked fifth in the NFL in scoring. Here's a glance at how Montgomery's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Detroit Lions teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery2191,01513504.6
Jahmyr Gibbs18294510375.2
Craig Reynolds41179164.4
Jahmyr Gibbs29144375

Want more data and analysis on David Montgomery? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

