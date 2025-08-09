Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Davante Adams posted 156.3 fantasy points last year, 12th among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Rams WR is currently the 18th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Adams' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 156.3 67 12 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 134.5 81 22

Davante Adams 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Adams finished with 33.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 198 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chargers 5.9 6 5 59 0 Week 2 @Ravens 17.0 12 9 110 1 Week 3 Panthers 4.0 9 4 40 0 Week 7 @Steelers 3.0 9 3 30 0 Week 8 @Patriots 5.4 6 4 54 0 Week 9 Texans 15.1 11 7 91 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3.1 13 6 31 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Davante Adams vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Adams' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Davante Adams 141 85 1063 8 24 Puka Nacua 106 79 990 3 12 Tutu Atwell 62 42 562 0 3 Colby Parkinson 49 30 294 1 9

