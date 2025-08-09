Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Davante Adams posted 156.3 fantasy points last year, 12th among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Rams WR is currently the 18th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.
Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Adams' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|156.3
|67
|12
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|134.5
|81
|22
Davante Adams 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Adams finished with 33.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 198 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Chargers
|5.9
|6
|5
|59
|0
|Week 2
|@Ravens
|17.0
|12
|9
|110
|1
|Week 3
|Panthers
|4.0
|9
|4
|40
|0
|Week 7
|@Steelers
|3.0
|9
|3
|30
|0
|Week 8
|@Patriots
|5.4
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 9
|Texans
|15.1
|11
|7
|91
|1
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|3.1
|13
|6
|31
|0
Davante Adams vs. Other Rams Receivers
The Rams ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Adams' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Davante Adams
|141
|85
|1063
|8
|24
|Puka Nacua
|106
|79
|990
|3
|12
|Tutu Atwell
|62
|42
|562
|0
|3
|Colby Parkinson
|49
|30
|294
|1
|9
Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.