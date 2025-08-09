FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Davante Adams 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Davante Adams posted 156.3 fantasy points last year, 12th among all NFL wide receivers. The Los Angeles Rams WR is currently the 18th-ranked player at his position in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2025, and we have lots more stats and projections on him below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Davante Adams Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Adams' fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points156.36712
2025 Projected Fantasy Points134.58122

Davante Adams 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season -- Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Adams finished with 33.8 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 198 yards and two touchdowns. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Chargers5.965590
Week 2@Ravens17.01291101
Week 3Panthers4.094400
Week 7@Steelers3.093300
Week 8@Patriots5.464540
Week 9Texans15.1117911
Week 10@Cardinals3.1136310

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Davante Adams vs. Other Rams Receivers

The Rams ran 55.4% passing plays and 44.6% rushing plays last season. They ranked 20th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Adams' 2024 receiving figures stack up against his Los Angeles Rams teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Davante Adams141851063824
Puka Nacua10679990312
Tutu Atwell624256203
Colby Parkinson493029419

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Davante Adams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup