Darnell Mooney 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Darnell Mooney is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 129.2 fantasy points a year ago (31st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Atlanta Falcons player, see below.

Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 129.2 110 31 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 100.3 126 46

Darnell Mooney 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mooney put up a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 1.5 3 1 15 0 Week 2 @Eagles 14.8 7 3 88 1 Week 3 Chiefs 6.6 8 8 66 0 Week 4 Saints 5.6 6 3 56 0 Week 5 Buccaneers 22.5 16 9 105 2 Week 6 @Panthers 3.8 5 3 38 0 Week 7 Seahawks 4.6 8 5 46 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Darnell Mooney vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Mooney's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Darnell Mooney 106 64 992 5 6 Drake London 158 100 1271 9 24 Ray-Ray McCloud 87 62 686 1 5 Kyle Pitts 74 47 602 4 13

Want more data and analysis on Darnell Mooney? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.