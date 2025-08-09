FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Darnell Mooney 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Darnell Mooney 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Darnell Mooney is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 129.2 fantasy points a year ago (31st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Atlanta Falcons player, see below.

Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points129.211031
2025 Projected Fantasy Points100.312646

Darnell Mooney 2024 Game-by-Game

In Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mooney put up a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers1.531150
Week 2@Eagles14.873881
Week 3Chiefs6.688660
Week 4Saints5.663560
Week 5Buccaneers22.51691052
Week 6@Panthers3.853380
Week 7Seahawks4.685460

Darnell Mooney vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Mooney's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Darnell Mooney1066499256
Drake London1581001271924
Ray-Ray McCloud876268615
Kyle Pitts7447602413

Want more data and analysis on Darnell Mooney? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

