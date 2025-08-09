Darnell Mooney 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Darnell Mooney is the 51st-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2025 season, after picking up 129.2 fantasy points a year ago (31st among all NFL WRs). For lots more stats and projections on the Atlanta Falcons player, see below.
Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|129.2
|110
|31
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|100.3
|126
|46
Darnell Mooney 2024 Game-by-Game
In Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Mooney put up a season-high 22.5 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: nine receptions, 105 yards and two touchdowns. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|1.5
|3
|1
|15
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|14.8
|7
|3
|88
|1
|Week 3
|Chiefs
|6.6
|8
|8
|66
|0
|Week 4
|Saints
|5.6
|6
|3
|56
|0
|Week 5
|Buccaneers
|22.5
|16
|9
|105
|2
|Week 6
|@Panthers
|3.8
|5
|3
|38
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|4.6
|8
|5
|46
|0
Darnell Mooney vs. Other Falcons Receivers
The Falcons ran 53.0% passing plays and 47.0% rushing plays last season. They ranked 13th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Mooney's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Darnell Mooney
|106
|64
|992
|5
|6
|Drake London
|158
|100
|1271
|9
|24
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|87
|62
|686
|1
|5
|Kyle Pitts
|74
|47
|602
|4
|13
