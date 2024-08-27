Darnell Mooney 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Atlanta Falcons' Darnell Mooney was the 68th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he put up 1.5 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 47.9 251 84 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 82.2 164 66

Darnell Mooney 2023 Game-by-Game

Mooney picked up 11.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 53 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 1.5 3 1 15 0

Darnell Mooney vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons threw the ball on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Mooney's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Darnell Mooney 61 31 414 1 7 Drake London 110 69 905 2 16 Kyle Pitts 90 53 667 3 5 Bijan Robinson 86 58 487 4 10

