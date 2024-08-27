menu item
NFL

Darnell Mooney 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Darnell Mooney 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2024 season, the Atlanta Falcons' Darnell Mooney was the 68th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he put up 1.5 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Darnell Mooney Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mooney's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points47.925184
2024 Projected Fantasy Points82.216466

Darnell Mooney 2023 Game-by-Game

Mooney picked up 11.3 fantasy points -- four receptions, 53 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 1 versus the Green Bay Packers. View the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Steelers1.531150

Darnell Mooney vs. Other Falcons Receivers

The Falcons threw the ball on 50.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 49.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 26th in the NFL in points scored. Here's a glance at how Mooney's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Atlanta Falcons teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Darnell Mooney613141417
Drake London11069905216
Kyle Pitts905366735
Bijan Robinson8658487410

Want more data and analysis on Darnell Mooney? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

