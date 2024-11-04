Dan Hurley on UConn's Jayden Ross: "A Switch Has Been Flipped."

UConn coach Dan Hurley has publicly stated multiple times during the preseason that sophomore guard Solomon Ball is primed to take a major step forward for UConn during the 2024-25 season.

Recently, another member of the Huskies' sophomore class has also showed signs of a breakthrough.

Enter Jayden Ross.

"A switch has been flipped," Hurley said of the 6-7 Ross on this week's episode of the College Hoops Today Podcast. "We saw it in our closed scrimmage when he took what he's been doing on the practice court for the last 10 days, and he took it into that scrimmage where he was our best player."

The 6-7 Ross averaged just 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds last season as a freshman but was also playing behind several proud veterans who were a part of a team that finished 37-3 and won the national title in dominant fashion.

UConn -- who's currently ranked sixth in the ROTHSTEIN 45 and owns the second-shortest odds to win the National Championship -- will open its 2024-25 season on Wednesday at home against Sacred Heart.

Take your sports betting to the next level with the FanDuel Parlay Hub! Explore a curated selection of popular parlays for trending games on FanDuel Sportsbook. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.