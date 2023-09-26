Dameon Pierce Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Steelers

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), RB Dameon Pierce and the Houston Texans will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have the 29th-ranked rushing defense in the league (151.7 yards allowed per game).

Is Pierce a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Steelers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Pierce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Pierce vs. Steelers Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 10.57

10.57 Projected Rushing Yards: 66.61

66.61 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.89

12.89 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Pierce Fantasy Performance

With 20.1 fantasy points this season (6.7 per game), Pierce is the 32nd-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 116th among all players.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pierce toted the ball 14 times for 31 yards (2.2 yards per carry) with three catches (on three targets) for 28 yards as a receiver, good for 11.9 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Pittsburgh has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this year.

The Steelers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed two players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Pittsburgh this year.

Two players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least one rushing TD to two players this season.

The Steelers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Dameon Pierce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.