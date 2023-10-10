Dalvin Cook Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Running back Dalvin Cook is looking at a matchup against the top-ranked run defense in the league (61.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, when his New York Jets meet the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Cook's next game versus the Eagles, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Cook this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cook vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.18

4.18 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.13

24.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

0.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.45

8.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Cook is currently the 65th-ranked player in fantasy (220th overall), with 12.1 total fantasy points (2.4 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Cook has amassed 7.0 fantasy points (2.3 per game) as he's rushed for 57 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 19 carries. As a receiver, he's chipped in with 13 yards on four grabs (four targets).

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season so far was Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when he carried 13 times for 33 yards on his way to 5.9 fantasy points. He also had three receptions (on three targets) for 26 yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Dalvin Cook stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, rushing four times for seven yards, with one reception for five yards as a receiver (-0.8 fantasy points).

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Philadelphia has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Eagles have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Philadelphia has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

A total of Nine players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Eagles this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Eagles this season.

Want more data and analysis on Dalvin Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.