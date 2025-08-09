FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid was 28th among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 56.8. Heading into 2025, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!

Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points56.824527
2025 Projected Fantasy Points79.71449

Dalton Kincaid 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kincaid finished with 10.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Cardinals1.121110
Week 2@Dolphins3.344330
Week 3Jaguars10.153411
Week 4@Ravens4.775470
Week 5@Texans3.462340
Week 6@Jets5.176510
Week 7Titans5.263520

Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills threw the football on 51.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kincaid's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Dalton Kincaid7544448210
Khalil Shakir1007682148
Josh Palmer653958417
Keon Coleman572955648

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Want more data and analysis on Dalton Kincaid? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup