Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid was 28th among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 56.8. Heading into 2025, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 56.8 245 27 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 79.7 144 9

Dalton Kincaid 2024 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Kincaid finished with 10.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. See the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 1.1 2 1 11 0 Week 2 @Dolphins 3.3 4 4 33 0 Week 3 Jaguars 10.1 5 3 41 1 Week 4 @Ravens 4.7 7 5 47 0 Week 5 @Texans 3.4 6 2 34 0 Week 6 @Jets 5.1 7 6 51 0 Week 7 Titans 5.2 6 3 52 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers

The Bills threw the football on 51.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kincaid's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Dalton Kincaid 75 44 448 2 10 Khalil Shakir 100 76 821 4 8 Josh Palmer 65 39 584 1 7 Keon Coleman 57 29 556 4 8

