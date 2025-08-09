Dalton Kincaid 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last season, the Buffalo Bills' Dalton Kincaid was 28th among all NFL tight ends in fantasy points, with 56.8. Heading into 2025, he is the 15th-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Dalton Kincaid Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Kincaid's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|56.8
|245
|27
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|79.7
|144
|9
Dalton Kincaid 2024 Game-by-Game
In his best game of the season, Kincaid finished with 10.1 fantasy points -- three receptions, 41 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. See the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Cardinals
|1.1
|2
|1
|11
|0
|Week 2
|@Dolphins
|3.3
|4
|4
|33
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|10.1
|5
|3
|41
|1
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|4.7
|7
|5
|47
|0
|Week 5
|@Texans
|3.4
|6
|2
|34
|0
|Week 6
|@Jets
|5.1
|7
|6
|51
|0
|Week 7
|Titans
|5.2
|6
|3
|52
|0
Dalton Kincaid vs. Other Bills Receivers
The Bills threw the football on 51.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 48.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked second in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Kincaid's 2024 receiving numbers stack up against his Buffalo Bills teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Dalton Kincaid
|75
|44
|448
|2
|10
|Khalil Shakir
|100
|76
|821
|4
|8
|Josh Palmer
|65
|39
|584
|1
|7
|Keon Coleman
|57
|29
|556
|4
|8
