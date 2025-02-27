Dallas Cowboys Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 1:32 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys are +5000 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the 20th-ranked odds in the NFL as of Feb. 27.

Cowboys Postseason Odds

Odds to win the Super Bowl: +5000 (Bet $100 to win $5,000)

Cowboys Stats Insights (2024)

The Cowboys owned the 17th-ranked offense last year (327.5 yards per game), and they were less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 355.2 yards allowed per game.

With 27.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL last season, the Cowboys were forced to lean on their 21st-ranked offense (20.6 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

From an offensive standpoint, Dallas ranked 11th in the NFL with 227.2 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in passing yards allowed per contest (218.1).

Despite having a bottom-five run defense that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (137.1 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, the Cowboys put up better results offensively, ranking 27th in the NFL by averaging 100.3 rushing yards per game.

Dallas put up a 36.8% third-down conversion rate offensively last season (23rd in NFL), and it gave up a 36.6% third-down percentage (ninth) on defense.

In addition to 5.8 yards per play allowed on defense last season, which ranked fifth-worst in the NFL, the Cowboys posted the 25th-ranked yards-per-play average on offense (5.0).

With 22 forced turnovers (12th in NFL) against 28 turnovers committed (28th in NFL), Dallas (-6) owned the 23rd-ranked turnover margin in the league last season.

Cowboys Offseason Losses

Name Position 2024 GP New Team KJ Henry DE 1 Eagles

