Dallas Cowboys Odds to Win 2025 Super Bowl

Odds updated as of 8:16 p.m.

In terms of odds to win the Super Bowl (+100000), the Dallas Cowboys are 24th in the league right now.

Before you place your bet on this year at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the Dallas Cowboys futures insights you need to know.

Cowboys Postseason Odds

Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000)

+100000 (Bet $100 to win $100,000) Preseason Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800)

+1800 (Bet $100 to win $1,800) Odds to Win the NFC East: +55000 (Bet $100 to win $55,000)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Stats Insights

The Cowboys are totaling 322.3 yards per game on offense (20th in NFL), and they rank 27th on the other side of the ball with 365.7 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys own the 24th-ranked scoring offense this year (18.7 points per game), and they've been worse defensively, ranking second-worst with 29.3 points allowed per game.

Dallas ranks seventh in pass offense (240.6 passing yards per game) and 18th in pass defense (214.7 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

With 81.7 offensive rushing yards per game (second-worst) and 151 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (second-worst), the Cowboys have been struggling on both sides of the ball this season in the running game.

Dallas is averaging a 35.6% third-down percentage on offense, which ranks them 25th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 11th, surrendering a 35.2% third-down conversion rate.

In addition to 6.2 yards per play allowed on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL, the Cowboys have put up the 25th-ranked yards-per-play average on offense (5.2).

Dallas has forced nine total turnovers (23rd in NFL) this season and have turned it over 20 times (31st in NFL) to record a turnover margin of -11, the third-worst in the league.

Cowboys Betting Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+100000), the Cowboys are 24th in the NFL. They are way below that, 31st, according to computer rankings.

The Cowboys have experienced the biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +1800 at the start of the season to +100000.

With odds of +100000, the Cowboys have been given a 0.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Cowboys Leaders

Cooper Rush has 566 yards passing for Dallas, completing 57.3% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Rico Dowdle has 402 rushing yards on 93 carries. He's also added 26 catches for 172 yards (19.1 per game) and three touchdowns via the passing game.

CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 67 catches for 774 yards (77.4 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Lamb's status for Sunday is currently unknown.

Jalen Tolbert has caught 35 passes while averaging 38.8 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

DeMarvion Overshown has 4.0 sacks to lead the team, and also has 7.0 TFL and 69 tackles.

Trevon Diggs has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 37 tackles and eight passes defended to his name.

Diggs' status for Sunday is unknown.

Bet on Dallas Cowboys on FanDuel today!

Every Team's Odds to Win the Super Bowl