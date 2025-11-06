Wan'Dale Robinson Fantasy Football Week 10: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

Wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson is looking at a matchup against the 25th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (237.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 10, when his New York Giants meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Robinson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bears? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Wan'Dale Robinson Week 10 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Giants at Chicago Bears

New York Giants at Chicago Bears Game Date: November 9, 2025

November 9, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.84

51.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Robinson Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Robinson is currently the 27th-ranked player in fantasy (105th overall), with 66.2 total fantasy points (7.4 per game).

In his last three games, Robinson has amassed 189 yards and zero scores on 18 catches (27 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 18.9 fantasy points (6.3 per game) during that period.

Robinson has produced 36.5 fantasy points (7.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's reeled in 29 passes on 41 targets for 303 yards and one touchdown.

The highlight of Robinson's fantasy season was a Week 2 performance versus the Dallas Cowboys, a game when he came through with eight catches and 142 receiving yards with one touchdown (20.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Wan'Dale Robinson's matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 1.4 fantasy points. He had three receptions for 14 yards on the day.

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed at least two TD passes to six opposing QBs this season.

The Bears have given up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed 15 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Chicago has given up at least two receiving TDs to four players this year.

The Bears have allowed just one player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Bears have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

