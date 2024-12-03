D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf will take on the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Arizona Cardinals (217.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Metcalf a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Metcalf this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Metcalf vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.3

9.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.9

11.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 72.74

72.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Metcalf Fantasy Performance

Metcalf is currently the 28th-ranked fantasy player at his position (114th overall), posting 90.3 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

In his last three games, Metcalf has tallied 195 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 15 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.5 (6.5 per game) during that period.

Metcalf has totaled 342 receiving yards and one score on 22 catches (41 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 40.2 points (8.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Metcalf's season as a fantasy producer came against the New England Patriots in Week 2, as he tallied 18.9 fantasy points by passing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, D.K. Metcalf stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos, hauling in three passes on four targets for 29 yards (2.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cardinals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Arizona this season.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up two or more passing TDs to four opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this season.

A total of two players have put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Arizona has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to seven players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.