D.K. Metcalf 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Entering the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf was the 22nd-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 2.9 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 159.4 61 15 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 152.3 74 18

D.K. Metcalf 2023 Game-by-Game

Metcalf accumulated 31.4 fantasy points -- six catches, 134 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2.9 4 3 29 0

D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Seahawks Receivers

The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Metcalf's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets D.K. Metcalf 119 66 1114 8 23 Tyler Lockett 122 79 894 5 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 93 63 628 4 10 Noah Fant 43 32 414 0 2

