D.K. Metcalf 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Entering the 2024 season, the Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf was the 22nd-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and in Week 1 he picked up 2.9 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.
Getting ready for fantasy football season? Compete for cash prizes with FanDuel fantasy football by entering your lineup today!
D.K. Metcalf Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Metcalf's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|159.4
|61
|15
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|152.3
|74
|18
D.K. Metcalf 2023 Game-by-Game
Metcalf accumulated 31.4 fantasy points -- six catches, 134 yards and three touchdowns -- in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys, his best game of the season. View the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Broncos
|2.9
|4
|3
|29
|0
Kickoff your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
D.K. Metcalf vs. Other Seahawks Receivers
The Seahawks ran 60.1% passing plays and 39.9% rushing plays last season. They ranked 17th in the NFL in scoring. Below is a glance at how Metcalf's 2023 receiving figures stack up against his Seattle Seahawks teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|D.K. Metcalf
|119
|66
|1114
|8
|23
|Tyler Lockett
|122
|79
|894
|5
|12
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|93
|63
|628
|4
|10
|Noah Fant
|43
|32
|414
|0
|2
New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
Want more data and analysis on D.K. Metcalf? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.