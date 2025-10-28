D.J. Moore Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

D.J. Moore and the Chicago Bears will play the Cincinnati Bengals and their 30th-ranked pass defense (256.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Moore's next game versus the Bengals, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

D.J. Moore Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 37.84

37.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.27

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is currently the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at his position (165th overall), tallying 40.8 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

In his last three games, Moore has posted 18.0 fantasy points (6.0 per game), as he's turned 17 targets into 10 catches for 158 yards and zero TDs.

Moore has hauled in 18 balls (on 27 targets) for 217 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 30.6 fantasy points (6.1 per game) during that period.

The peak of Moore's fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 8.8 fantasy points. He also had seven rushing yards on three attempts (2.3 YPC) on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, D.J. Moore had his worst game of the season in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he put up just 3.8 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least two TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Bengals have allowed a touchdown catch by 18 players this season.

Only one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Cincinnati this year.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

