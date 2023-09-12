D'Andre Swift Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles RB D'Andre Swift will take on the team with last season's 20th-ranked run defense, the Minnesota Vikings (123.1 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Is Swift a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Swift vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.82

6.82 Projected Rushing Yards: 27.73

27.73 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.07

18.07 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Swift 2022 Fantasy Performance

Swift picked up 143.1 fantasy points (10.2 per game), 22nd at his position and 69th in the NFL.

In his one game so far this year, Swift had three rushing yards on one attempt and zero touchdowns, ending up with 0.3 fantasy points.

In his best performance last season, Swift finished with 23.7 fantasy points -- 11 carries, 78 yards, 1 TD; 4 receptions, 39 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 17 against the Chicago Bears.

In his second-best fantasy performance last season, Swift finished with 23.5 points (15 carries, 144 yards, 1 TD; 3 receptions, 31 yards) in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers, Swift posted a season-low 2.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 4 carries, 12 yards.

In his second-worst fantasy showing of the season, Swift picked up 3.9 points (6 carries, 21 yards) in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota surrendered more than 300 passing yards to eight QBs last year.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Vikings last season.

Through the air last season, Minnesota allowed at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Versus the Vikings last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Minnesota allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

Against the Vikings last season, 21 players hauled in a TD pass.

Against Minnesota last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

Looking at run defense, the Vikings allowed more than 100 rushing yards to one player last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Four players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Vikings last year.

