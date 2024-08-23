D'Andre Swift 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
D'Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears picked up 5.0 fantasy points last week, after being the 18th-ranked running back in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.
D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Swift's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|160.3
|60
|23
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|131.6
|105
|33
D'Andre Swift 2023 Game-by-Game
In Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Swift posted a season-high 24.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 28 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|Titans
|5.0
|10
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|30
D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers
The Bears threw the ball on 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Swift's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|D'Andre Swift
|229
|1,049
|5
|35
|4.6
|Khalil Herbert
|132
|611
|2
|15
|4.6
|Roschon Johnson
|81
|352
|2
|11
|4.3
|Tyson Bagent
|23
|109
|2
|4
|4.7
