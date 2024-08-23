D'Andre Swift 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

D'Andre Swift of the Chicago Bears picked up 5.0 fantasy points last week, after being the 18th-ranked running back in fantasy (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him below.

D'Andre Swift Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Swift's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 data and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 160.3 60 23 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 131.6 105 33

D'Andre Swift 2023 Game-by-Game

In Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings, Swift posted a season-high 24.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 28 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 Titans 5.0 10 30 0 1 0 0 30

D'Andre Swift vs. Other Bears Rushers

The Bears threw the ball on 49.0% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.0% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 18th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Swift's 2023 rushing figures stack up against his Chicago Bears teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 229 1,049 5 35 4.6 Khalil Herbert 132 611 2 15 4.6 Roschon Johnson 81 352 2 11 4.3 Tyson Bagent 23 109 2 4 4.7

