Cubs vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 21

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Detroit Tigers.

Cubs vs Tigers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (62-64) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-65)

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Wednesday, August 21, 2024 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ

Cubs vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-210) | DET: (+176)

CHC: (-210) | DET: (+176) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+106) | DET: +1.5 (-128)

CHC: -1.5 (+106) | DET: +1.5 (-128) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 8-7, 3.62 ERA vs Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 2-3, 4.43 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (8-7) to the mound, while Beau Brieske (2-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers. Taillon's team is 9-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Taillon's team has been victorious in 44.4% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-5. The Tigers have a 3-2-0 ATS record in Brieske's five starts with a set spread. The Tigers are 2-3 in Brieske's five starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (52.1%)

Cubs vs Tigers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-Cubs, Detroit is the underdog at +176, and Chicago is -210 playing at home.

Cubs vs Tigers Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Tigers. The Cubs are +106 to cover, and the Tigers are -128.

Cubs vs Tigers Over/Under

Cubs versus Tigers, on August 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Cubs vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 28 wins in the 56 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has not lost in five games when named as a moneyline favorite of -210 or better.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 123 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 56-67-0 in 123 games with a line this season.

The Tigers have won 38 of the 81 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.9%).

Detroit has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +176 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times this season for a 64-59-2 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have put together a 66-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.8% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .232 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 65 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 while slugging .453.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 113th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .230 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Among qualified hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage.

Nico Hoerner has hit five homers with a team-high .345 SLG this season.

Cody Bellinger has 13 home runs, 50 RBI and a batting average of .276 this season.

Bellinger takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has racked up an on-base percentage of .350 and has 98 hits, both team-best marks for the Tigers. He's batting .259 and slugging .475.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he is 56th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling is slugging .431 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .293.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 66th, his on-base percentage ranks 122nd, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Colt Keith is hitting .256 with 12 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kerry Carpenter is hitting .274 with 10 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Tigers Head to Head

8/20/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/22/2023: 8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

8-6 DET (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2023: 7-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

