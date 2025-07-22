Cubs vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 22

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Kansas City Royals.

Cubs vs Royals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (59-41) vs. Kansas City Royals (49-52)

Date: Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSKC

Cubs vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-240) | KC: (+198)

CHC: (-240) | KC: (+198) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-114) | KC: +1.5 (-105)

CHC: -1.5 (-114) | KC: +1.5 (-105) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 10-3, 2.34 ERA vs Richard Hill (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Cubs will look to Matthew Boyd (10-3) against the Royals and Richard Hill. Boyd's team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Boyd starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 9-3. Hill's team was never a moneyline underdog a season ago in games he pitched.

Cubs vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (65.4%)

Cubs vs Royals Moneyline

Chicago is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +198 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Royals Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are -114 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -105.

Cubs vs Royals Over/Under

The Cubs-Royals contest on July 22 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Cubs vs Royals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 63 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (69.8%) in those contests.

Chicago has been a -240 moneyline favorite on seven occasions this season and won every time.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 49 of their 97 opportunities.

The Cubs have posted a record of 48-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 29-32 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.5% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 99 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-58-2).

The Royals have a 50-49-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 102 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .496.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 44th, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 104 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .556. He's batting .270 with an on-base percentage of .306.

His batting average is 55th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 124th, and his slugging percentage eighth.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a home run and two RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .258 with a .539 slugging percentage and 80 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .491 and has 115 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .288 and with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 62nd and he is 26th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has a .347 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .293 while slugging .446.

His batting average ranks 12th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 51st, and he is 63rd in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 29 walks.

Salvador Perez has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .253.

Cubs vs Royals Head to Head

7/21/2025: 12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

12-4 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/28/2024: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/27/2024: 9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 CHC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/26/2024: 6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/20/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/19/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/18/2023: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

