Cubs vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 7:26 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs play the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this game.

Cubs vs Rockies Game Info

Chicago Cubs (3-2) vs. Colorado Rockies (1-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: COLR

Cubs vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-200) | COL: (+168)

CHC: (-200) | COL: (+168) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132)

CHC: -1.5 (+110) | COL: +1.5 (-132) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luke Little (Cubs) - 0-0, 00.00 ERA vs Cal Quantrill (Rockies) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA

The Cubs will call on Luke Little against the Rockies and Cal Quantrill. Little did not pitch in a game with a spread last season. Little did not pitch as the moneyline favorite last season. Quantrill has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rockies failed to cover. The Rockies were the underdog on the moneyline for one Quantrill start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (69.9%)

Cubs vs Rockies Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -200 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +168 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rockies are +110 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -132.

Cubs vs Rockies Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Rockies on April 3 is 7. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Cubs were favorites in 84 games last season and came away with the win 49 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Last season Chicago came away with a win six times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents hit the over in 73 of their 152 games with a total last season.

The Rockies finished 53-90 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog last season (winning 37.1% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer last year, Colorado went 18-54 (25%).

The Rockies combined with their opponents to go over the total 71 times last season for a 71-86-1 record against the over/under.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger finished last season with 153 hits while batting .307.

Nico Hoerner had an OPS of .729, fueled by an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .383.

Ian Happ ended last season with an OBP of .360 while batting .248 with 99 walks and 86 runs scored.

Seiya Suzuki slashed .285/.357/.485 and finished with an OPS of .842.

Rockies Player Leaders

Charlie Blackmon has put up seven hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .368 and slugging .579 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 26th in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

Ryan McMahon's .458 OBP and .450 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .400.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 16th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Brenton Doyle is hitting .250 with a home run and a walk.

Mike Toglia has a home run while batting .250.

Cubs vs Rockies Head to Head

4/2/2024: 12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2024: 5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

5-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/24/2023: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/23/2023: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2023: 6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/13/2023: 7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/12/2023: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156) 9/11/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 9/18/2022: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/17/2022: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!