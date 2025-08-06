FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Wednesday 8/6/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Spencer Strider ($10,000)

On a smaller five-game slate, Spencer Strider possesses the highest ceiling among pitchers despite the fact he's scored 27 or fewer FanDuel points (FDPs) in back-to-back starts. While Strider does rank in the 85th percentile in strikeout rate (28.2%), his 24th-percentile walk rate (9.8%) and 26th-percentile barrel rate (9.7%) does open the door for the Milwaukee Brewers -- who have the third-best wRC+ (127) and fourth-lowest strikeout rate (18.5%) over the last 30 days -- to do some damage on Wednesday.

George Kirby ($9,200)

George Kirby is seemingly rounding into form a bit following some shaky starts earlier in the season, as he's posted 40-plus FDPs in four of his last six starts. However, similar to Strider, there is some risk involved when playing Kirby due to the Chicago White Sox logging the seventh-best wRC+ (109), seventh-best ISO (.196), and fifth-lowest strikeout rate (19.4%) across the last 30 days of action.

Jeffrey Springs ($8,700)

There isn't a single pitcher who comes without at least some risk on Wednesday's slate, which is why Jeffrey Springs finds himself viable at the third-highest SP salary despite holding a 4.50 SIERA and 4.57 xFIP. In spite of Springs' woes this season, he has tallied 31-plus FDPs in four of his last five starts, and the Washington Nationals are producing the second-worst wRC+ (64), third-worst ISO (.105), and fifth-highest strikeout rate (26.6%) against left-handed pitching in the last 30 days.

Stacks to Target

Athletics

Players to Target: Nick Kurtz ($4,000), Brent Rooker ($3,500), Shea Langeliers ($3,100), and Tyler Soderstrom ($2,800)

While it's great to see Cade Cavalli make his return to the majors for the first time since 2022, he's pitched to a 6.09 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 15 Triple-A starts this year, and Washington's bullpen is registering the sixth-worst SIERA (4.35), worst WHIP (2.09), and eighth-worst HR/9 (1.47) over the last 14 days. Nick Kurtz (222 wRC+ vs. RHP), Brent Rooker (120 wRC+), Shea Langeliers (117 wRC+), and Tyler Soderstrom (136 wRC+) are the Athletics' best hitters versus righties, and they all bring plenty of power to the table after scoring 16 runs against the Nationals on Tuesday.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Ketel Marte ($3,800), Corbin Carroll ($4,200), Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ($2,900), and Tyler Locklear ($2,300)

Although it's a small sample of 2 starts and 8.0 innings pitched in 2025, Nestor Cortes owns a dismal 6.05 SIERA and 6.37 xFIP after posting a 4.02 SIERA and 4.16 xFIP in 2024 with the New York Yankees. While I believe Cortes is a pitcher who is somewhere in the middle of his metrics from the last two seasons, the Arizona Diamondbacks have Ketel Marte (110 wRC+ vs. LHP), Corbin Carroll (98 wRC+), and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (109 wRC+) capable of producing against a southpaw while Tyler Locklear has notched 18-plus FDPs in two of his last three contests for the Snakes.

Seattle Mariners

Players to Target: Cal Raleigh ($4,300), Josh Naylor ($3,100), Eugenio Suarez ($3,700), and Jorge Polanco ($2,700)

Jonathan Cannon is slated to make his 17th start of the campaign on Wednesday, and the hurler for the White Sox resides in the 23rd percentile or worse in xERA (5.04), xBA (.280), strikeout rate (18.0%), barrel rate (9.9%), and hard-hit rate (44.9%). You can get a little different with Seattle Mariners stacks by not including Cal Raleigh (144 wRC+ vs. RHP), so I don't mind replacing him with Dominic Canzone (150 wRC+) alongside Josh Naylor (129 wRC+), Eugenio Suarez (147 wRC+), and Jorge Polanco (130 wRC+).

