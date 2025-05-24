Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Reds Game Info

Chicago Cubs (30-20) vs. Cincinnati Reds (25-26)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and MARQ

Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | CIN: (+102)

CHC: (-120) | CIN: (+102) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)

CHC: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 3-0, 2.38 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 3-0, 1.80 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (3-0) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the Reds. Rea and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Abbott starts, the Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the spread. The Reds have a 2-1 record in Abbott's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (51.8%)

Cubs vs Reds Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +102 underdog despite being at home.

Cubs vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Reds are -164 to cover, and the Cubs are +136.

Cubs vs Reds Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Cubs-Reds contest on May 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 71.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won 18 of 26 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 48 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 25-23-0 against the spread in their 48 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have gone 12-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cincinnati has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-29-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds are 26-23-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 54 hits. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (55) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 44th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.

Suzuki brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 52 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has eight doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Including all qualifying players, he is 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 92nd in slugging.

TJ Friedl's .391 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified players, he is 58th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has accumulated 45 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Reds in both categories.

Austin Hays is hitting .316 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!