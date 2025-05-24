Cubs vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24
Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.
MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Cincinnati Reds.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Reds Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (30-20) vs. Cincinnati Reds (25-26)
- Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025
- Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: FDSOH and MARQ
Cubs vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-120) | CIN: (+102)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | CIN: +1.5 (-164)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Cubs vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 3-0, 2.38 ERA vs Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 3-0, 1.80 ERA
The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (3-0) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (3-0) for the Reds. Rea and his team have a record of 5-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Abbott starts, the Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the spread. The Reds have a 2-1 record in Abbott's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.
Cubs vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (51.8%)
Cubs vs Reds Moneyline
- Chicago is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +102 underdog despite being at home.
Cubs vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Reds are -164 to cover, and the Cubs are +136.
Cubs vs Reds Over/Under
- A total of 9 runs has been set for the Cubs-Reds contest on May 24, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.
Cubs vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been victorious in 20, or 71.4%, of the 28 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Chicago has won 18 of 26 games when listed as at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 30 of their 48 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Cubs are 25-23-0 against the spread in their 48 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Reds have gone 12-14 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 46.2% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, Cincinnati has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games).
- The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times this season for an 18-29-2 record against the over/under.
- The Reds are 26-23-0 ATS this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.387) this season, fueled by 54 hits. He has a .278 batting average and a slugging percentage of .552.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 47th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two home runs, five walks and two RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.553) and total hits (55) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- He is 44th in batting average, 103rd in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging in MLB.
- Seiya Suzuki has collected 47 base hits, an OBP of .309 and a slugging percentage of .527 this season.
- Suzuki brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 52 hits, an OBP of .332 plus a slugging percentage of .359.
Reds Player Leaders
- Elly De La Cruz has eight doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .242. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .317.
- Including all qualifying players, he is 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 97th and he is 92nd in slugging.
- TJ Friedl's .391 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .274 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all qualified players, he is 58th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Gavin Lux has accumulated 45 hits with a .377 on-base percentage, leading the Reds in both categories.
- Austin Hays is hitting .316 with six doubles, six home runs and seven walks.
