Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 26

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox.

Cubs vs Red Sox Game Info

Chicago Cubs (16-9) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-12)

Date: Friday, April 26, 2024

Friday, April 26, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Cubs vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-110) | BOS: (-106)

CHC: (-110) | BOS: (-106) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+150) | BOS: +1.5 (-182)

CHC: -1.5 (+150) | BOS: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 3-0, 0.84 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 1-0, 0.66 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Shota Imanaga (3-0) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (1-0) will get the nod for the Red Sox. Imanaga and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. Imanaga has started three games with his team as the moneyline favorite and won each of them. The Red Sox are 3-2-0 ATS in Crawford's five starts with a set spread. The Red Sox were the moneyline underdog for two Crawford starts this season -- they split the games.

Cubs vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.1%)

Cubs vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Cubs vs Red Sox moneyline has Chicago as a -110 favorite, while Boston is a -106 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Red Sox Spread

The Cubs are at the Red Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Boston is -182 to cover.

The over/under for the Cubs versus Red Sox game on April 26 has been set at 7.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in six of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Chicago has won six of eight games when listed as at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 25 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread mark of 16-9-0 in 25 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won seven of the 15 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.7%).

Boston has gone 7-7 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer (50%).

The Red Sox have played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-12-2).

The Red Sox have gone 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with an OBP of .375, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .389. He's batting .289 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 101st in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .391 with three doubles and three RBI.

Christopher Morel is batting .205 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks, while slugging .352 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 148th in batting average, 139th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging in MLB.

Ian Happ has collected 19 base hits, an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Mike Tauchman is batting .298 with a .437 OBP and seven RBI for Chicago this season.

Tauchman has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with a double, two home runs, five walks and four RBI.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Tyler O'Neill is batting .298 with seven home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .667 with an on-base percentage of .429.

O'Neill hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jarren Duran is slugging .364 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .255 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is currently 89th in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Wilyer Abreu has seven doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .306.

Masataka Yoshida is hitting .247 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

