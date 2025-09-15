Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (85-64) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (65-85)

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Monday, September 15, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet PT, and MARQ

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | PIT: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | PIT: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150)

CHC: -1.5 (+125) | PIT: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 9-6, 4.15 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 4-2, 2.47 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (9-6) for the Cubs and Braxton Ashcraft (4-2) for the Pirates. Taillon's team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Pirates have a 5-1-0 record against the spread in Ashcraft's starts. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Ashcraft's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (52.8%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

The Cubs vs Pirates moneyline has Chicago as a -130 favorite, while Pittsburgh is a +110 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Pirates are -150 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +125.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

Cubs versus Pirates, on Sept. 15, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 64, or 63.4%, of the 101 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 55-26 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 67 of their 145 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 67-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Pirates have been the moneyline underdog 99 total times this season. They've finished 41-58 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Pittsburgh has gone 29-47 (38.2%).

The Pirates have played in 142 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-81-6).

The Pirates are 77-65-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .299 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

He is seventh in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Hoerner will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .410 with five doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 35 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .289.

He is 96th in batting average, 135th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Ian Happ is batting .242 with a .422 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .244 with a .324 OBP and 91 RBI for Chicago this season.

Suzuki brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .211 with a double, six walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has a team-best slugging percentage (.398) and paces the Pirates in hits (133). He's batting .242 and with an on-base percentage of .310.

He is 106th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Oneil Cruz is hitting .204 with 18 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 63 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 146th in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen a has .335 on-base percentage to pace the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz has 21 doubles, nine home runs and 37 walks while hitting .260.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

8/17/2025: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

