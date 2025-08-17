Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (69-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-72)

Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025

Sunday, August 17, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | PIT: (+152)

CHC: (-180) | PIT: (+152) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 2-7, 4.20 ERA

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (0-1) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (2-7). Assad and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Assad has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 4-5-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's nine starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-6 record in Mlodzinski's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.4%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Chicago is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +152 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Chicago is +122 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

Cubs versus Pirates, on Aug. 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 52, or 65%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Chicago has been victorious 15 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 118 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 56-62-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have put together a 33-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 8-16 (33.3%).

The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-66-4 record against the over/under.

The Pirates are 60-56-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 116 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .454.

He is 58th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 119 hits, which is best among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .259 with 63 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .299.

His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 134th, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Seiya Suzuki has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.320/.502.

Suzuki brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.

Hoerner takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .397, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 116th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Andrew McCutchen's .327 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .373.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 119th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 136th in slugging.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .267 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Tommy Pham is batting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!