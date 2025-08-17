FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs play the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

  • Chicago Cubs (69-53) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (52-72)
  • Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025
  • Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | PIT: (+152)
  • Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | PIT: +1.5 (-146)
  • Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Javier Assad (Cubs) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA vs Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 2-7, 4.20 ERA

The Cubs will look to Javier Assad (0-1) versus the Pirates and Carmen Mlodzinski (2-7). Assad and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Assad has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 4-5-0 ATS in Mlodzinski's nine starts with a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-6 record in Mlodzinski's nine starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (61.4%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

  • Chicago is a -180 favorite on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +152 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

  • The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-146 to cover), and Chicago is +122 to cover the runline.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

  • Cubs versus Pirates, on Aug. 17, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

  • The Cubs have won in 52, or 65%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
  • This season Chicago has been victorious 15 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 56 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
  • In 118 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 56-62-0 against the spread.
  • The Pirates have put together a 33-47 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Pittsburgh has a record of 8-16 (33.3%).
  • The Pirates have combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-66-4 record against the over/under.
  • The Pirates are 60-56-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

  • Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.377) this season, fueled by 116 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .454.
  • He is 58th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging among all qualified batters in MLB.
  • Pete Crow-Armstrong has 119 hits, which is best among Chicago batters this season. He's batting .259 with 63 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .522 with an on-base percentage of .299.
  • His batting average ranks 78th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 134th, and his slugging percentage 13th.
  • Seiya Suzuki has 114 hits this season and has a slash line of .251/.320/.502.
  • Suzuki brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, two walks and two RBIs.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.379) thanks to 27 extra-base hits.
  • Hoerner takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

  • Bryan Reynolds has accumulated a slugging percentage of .397, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .242 with an on-base percentage of .300.
  • Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 116th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.
  • Andrew McCutchen's .327 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .241 while slugging .373.
  • Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 119th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 136th in slugging.
  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa is batting .267 with 17 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .264 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

  • 8/16/2025: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
  • 8/15/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
  • 6/15/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
  • 6/14/2025: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
  • 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
  • 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
  • 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
  • 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
  • 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
  • 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

