Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14
Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.
The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Pirates Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (42-28) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42)
- Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT
Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-230) | PIT: (+190)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115)
- Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 5-3, 2.89 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.00 ERA
The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (5-3) for the Cubs and Mike Burrows (1-1) for the Pirates. Boyd and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team is 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Burrows' three starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.
Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (66.5%)
Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -230, and Pittsburgh is +190 playing on the road.
Cubs vs Pirates Spread
- The Pirates are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -104 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -115.
Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under
- The over/under for Cubs-Pirates on June 14 is 7. The over is -122, and the under is -100.
Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!
Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (72.1%) in those contests.
- Chicago has not lost in eight games when named as a moneyline favorite of -230 or better.
- The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 68 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- In 68 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 36-32-0 against the spread.
- The Pirates have compiled a 19-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.3% of those games).
- Pittsburgh has a record of 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (50%).
- The Pirates have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-40-3).
- The Pirates have gone 31-35-0 against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 71 hits. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.
- Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 20th in slugging.
- Tucker has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.549) and total hits (74) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- He is 53rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Crow-Armstrong has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.
- Seiya Suzuki is batting .269 with a .545 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.
- Suzuki enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run and two RBIs.
- Nico Hoerner is batting .284 with a .329 OBP and 29 RBI for Chicago this season.
Pirates Player Leaders
- Oneil Cruz has a team-high OBP (.348), while pacing the Pirates in hits (50). He's batting .225 and slugging.
- He ranks 145th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.
- Bryan Reynolds' .372 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .229 with an on-base percentage of .304.
- He ranks 139th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Andrew McCutchen is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.
Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head
- 6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!