Cubs vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 14

Odds updated as of 10:14 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Pirates Game Info

Chicago Cubs (42-28) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-42)

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and SportsNet PT

Cubs vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-230) | PIT: (+190)

CHC: (-230) | PIT: (+190) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115)

CHC: -1.5 (-104) | PIT: +1.5 (-115) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Cubs vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 5-3, 2.89 ERA vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-1, 5.00 ERA

The probable pitchers are Matthew Boyd (5-3) for the Cubs and Mike Burrows (1-1) for the Pirates. Boyd and his team have a record of 5-8-0 against the spread when he starts. Boyd's team is 6-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Pirates have gone 2-1-0 ATS in Burrows' three starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Burrows' starts this season, and they went 2-1 in those games.

Cubs vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (66.5%)

Cubs vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Pirates, Chicago is the favorite at -230, and Pittsburgh is +190 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Pirates are -104 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -115.

Cubs vs Pirates Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Pirates on June 14 is 7. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Cubs have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (72.1%) in those contests.

Chicago has not lost in eight games when named as a moneyline favorite of -230 or better.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 36 of their 68 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 68 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 36-32-0 against the spread.

The Pirates have compiled a 19-27 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.3% of those games).

Pittsburgh has a record of 4-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +190 or longer (50%).

The Pirates have played in 66 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 23 times (23-40-3).

The Pirates have gone 31-35-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.386) this season, fueled by 71 hits. He has a .273 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 51st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Tucker has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.549) and total hits (74) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 53rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Crow-Armstrong has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .269 with a .545 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Suzuki enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with a home run and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner is batting .284 with a .329 OBP and 29 RBI for Chicago this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has a team-high OBP (.348), while pacing the Pirates in hits (50). He's batting .225 and slugging.

He ranks 145th in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Bryan Reynolds' .372 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .229 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He ranks 139th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andrew McCutchen is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 28 walks.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .294 with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Pirates Head to Head

6/13/2025: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/12/2025: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/1/2025: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/30/2025: 4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/29/2025: 9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

9-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/4/2024: 12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

12-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/3/2024: 5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/2/2024: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/28/2024: 14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

14-10 CHC (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/27/2024: 9-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!