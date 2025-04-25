Cubs vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 25
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Philadelphia Phillies.
Cubs vs Phillies Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (16-10) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (13-12)
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MLB Network, MARQ, and NBCS-PH
Cubs vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | PHI: (+110)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | PHI: +1.5 (-192)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Cubs vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 0-0, 1.32 ERA vs Taijuan Walker (Phillies) - 1-1, 2.29 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Colin Rea against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (1-1). Rea has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Rea has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Phillies have a 2-2-0 ATS record in Walker's four starts with a set spread. The Phillies were the moneyline underdog for one Walker start this season -- they won.
Cubs vs Phillies Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (57%)
Cubs vs Phillies Moneyline
- The Cubs vs Phillies moneyline has Chicago as a -130 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +110 underdog on the road.
Cubs vs Phillies Spread
- The Cubs are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Phillies. The Cubs are +158 to cover the spread, while the Phillies are -192.
Cubs vs Phillies Over/Under
- The over/under for the Cubs versus Phillies contest on April 25 has been set at 8, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.
Cubs vs Phillies Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been victorious in nine, or 81.8%, of the 11 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This year Chicago has won seven of nine games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 17 of their 25 opportunities.
- The Cubs are 14-11-0 against the spread in their 25 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Phillies are 3-3 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- Philadelphia is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.
- The Phillies have played in 25 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-13-0).
- The Phillies have covered 52% of their games this season, going 13-12-0 against the spread.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker has 32 hits and an OBP of .423 to go with a slugging percentage of .637. All three of those stats lead Chicago hitters this season. He has a .314 batting average, as well.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he is 19th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and six walks. He's batting .294 and slugging .549 with an on-base percentage of .339.
- Among all qualifying players, he is 35th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.
- Crow-Armstrong brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and seven RBI.
- Carson Kelly has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .519 and a slugging percentage of .895 this season.
- Ian Happ is batting .268 with a .352 OBP and 13 RBI for Chicago this season.
- Happ takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .409 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Kyle Schwarber has an on-base percentage of .411 and has 23 hits, both team-high numbers for the Phillies. He's batting .258 and slugging .528.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 12th and he is 25th in slugging.
- Bryce Harper is hitting .250 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .389.
- Including all qualified hitters, he is 78th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
- Bryson Stott has accumulated a slugging percentage of .440, a team-best for the Phillies.
- Nicholas Alexander Castellanos' .440 slugging percentage leads his team.
