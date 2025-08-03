Cubs vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3
MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
Cubs vs Orioles Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (64-46) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-60)
- Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: MARQ and MASN2
Cubs vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | BAL: (+152)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | BAL: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Cubs vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 8-5, 4.25 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-5, 6.63 ERA
The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (8-5) for the Cubs and Brandon Young (0-5) for the Orioles. Rea and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Young starts, the Orioles have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 1-5 record in Young's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Cubs vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (62.3%)
Cubs vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -180 favorite at home.
Cubs vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +112 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -134.
Cubs vs Orioles Over/Under
- The Cubs-Orioles contest on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (67.6%) in those games.
- This season Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 107 chances this season.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 51-56-0 against the spread this season.
- The Orioles have a 26-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.4% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).
- In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-58-3).
- The Orioles have covered 44% of their games this season, going 48-61-0 ATS.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .273 with 74 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .481.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (114) this season while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits. He's slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Among all qualified, he is 54th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.
- Seiya Suzuki has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .507 this season.
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Gunnar Henderson has 112 hits with a .355 on-base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .285.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 42nd in slugging.
- Jackson Holliday has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .308.
- He is 80th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in MLB.
- Adley Rutschman is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.
- Jordan Westburg is batting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.
Cubs vs Orioles Head to Head
- 8/2/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 8/1/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 7/11/2024: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 7/10/2024: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 7/9/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 6/18/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 6/17/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/18/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/13/2022: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 7/12/2022: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
