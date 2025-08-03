Cubs vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Orioles Game Info

Chicago Cubs (64-46) vs. Baltimore Orioles (51-60)

Date: Sunday, August 3, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and MASN2

Cubs vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | BAL: (+152)

CHC: (-180) | BAL: (+152) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+112) | BAL: +1.5 (-134)

CHC: -1.5 (+112) | BAL: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea (Cubs) - 8-5, 4.25 ERA vs Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-5, 6.63 ERA

The probable pitchers are Colin Rea (8-5) for the Cubs and Brandon Young (0-5) for the Orioles. Rea and his team have a record of 10-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Rea's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Young starts, the Orioles have gone 4-3-0 against the spread. The Orioles have a 1-5 record in Young's six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (62.3%)

Cubs vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a +152 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -180 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are +112 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -134.

Cubs vs Orioles Over/Under

The Cubs-Orioles contest on Aug. 3 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 71 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (67.6%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 13 times in 16 chances when named as a favorite of at least -180 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 55 of 107 chances this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 51-56-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have a 26-30 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 46.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 2-4 (33.3%).

In the 109 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-58-3).

The Orioles have covered 44% of their games this season, going 48-61-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .387 this season while batting .273 with 74 walks and 75 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 46th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (114) this season while batting .270 with 62 extra-base hits. He's slugging .553 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Among all qualified, he is 54th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .507 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .385, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 112 hits with a .355 on-base percentage and a .468 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Orioles. He's batting .285.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average is 23rd, his on-base percentage is 36th, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Jackson Holliday has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .259. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .308.

He is 80th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Adley Rutschman is batting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 33 walks.

Jordan Westburg is batting .272 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Orioles Head to Head

8/2/2025: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/1/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/11/2024: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/9/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/18/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/13/2022: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/12/2022: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!