3 Best MLB NRFI Bets on Tuesday 8/5/25

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning Over/Under 0.5 Runs odds under each MLB game.

Where can we find value in this unique prop market today?

Please note: lines and projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

NRFI Betting Picks for Today

Cleveland Guardians at New York Mets

On Monday, we took a NRFI for the Cleveland Guardians-New York Mets showdown, and there were zero runs scored in the opening frame. I am going right back to this matchup on Tuesday. For Tuesday's contest, it will be Logan Allen (15-5 NRFI record) squaring off against Clay Holmes (18-4 NRFI record) at Citi Field (23rd in park factor over the past three seasons).

Despite Allen producing a mediocre 4.51 xFIP and 15.9% strikeout rate in the first inning this season, his .288 BABIP and 45.0% groundball rate in the opening inning are enough to place some confidence in him getting three quick outs. Additionally, the Mets own the 3rd-worst wOBA (.266), 3rd-worst wRC+ (72), and 10th-highest strikeout rate (24.7%) in the first inning over the last 30 days.

As for Holmes, he hasn't been much better than Allen with a 4.47 xFIP and 19.4% strikeout rate in the opening frame, but his .290 BABIP and 49.2% groundball rate should help him against a Cleveland squad that has struggled in the first inning all year. Although there is some concern with Holmes' 12.9% walk rate in the first inning, the Guardians have the 10th-worst wOBA (.315), 10th-worst wRC+ (102), and 12th-worst ISO (.157) in the opening inning this season.

New York Yankees at Texas Rangers

It's always risky playing a NRFI in a game that features the New York Yankees, especially with Aaron Judge expected to return on Tuesday, but there's enough in this matchup for me to lay the juice for zero runs scored in the opening frame.

While Will Warren has been volatile on the mound for the Yankees, he owns a formidable 18-5 NRFI record with a solid 3.22 xFIP and 29.2% strikeout rate in the first inning.

Even though Warren can sometimes struggle with his control -- 18th-percentile walk rate (10.5%) -- the Texas Rangers are tallying the third-worst wOBA (.293), third-worst wRC+ (87), and fourth-worst ISO (.125) in the first inning this year. Warren is also posting the 11th-lowest flyball rate (24.6%) in the opening frame among starters with five-plus outings, so we can lean on him to keep the ball on the ground to help him get out of the first inning unscathed.

On the other hand, Nathan Eovaldi (15-3 NRFI record) has been reliable in the first inning, logging a 3.16 xFIP and .271 BABIP to begin his starts. Among pitchers with five-plus starts under their belt, Eovaldi has the 10th-highest groundball rate (55.1%) and 10th-lowest flyball rate (24.5%) in the first inning, which should come in handy at home in Tuesday's matchup.

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks

Admittedly, there is plenty of risk backing Yu Darvish and Ryne Nelson to contribute toward a NRFI, but I'm willing to take a chance at these odds.

Along with Darvish coming off his best start of the campaign where he registered seven Ks in seven innings pitched in a win versus the Mets, he's excelled the first time through the order, earning the 18th-best xFIP (2.61), 18th-best WHIP (0.80) in the opening frame of his first five starts en route to a 4-1 NRFI record.

While Darvish has been shaky outside of the first inning, he should be aided by the fact that the Arizona Diamondbacks are tallying the fourth-worst wOBA (.282), third-worst wRC+ (77), and sixth-worst ISO (.122) in baseball across the last 30 days. We've also seen Arizona notch the 12th-highest strikeout rate (24.3%) in the opening inning over the last 30 days, so Darvish could use his 27.8% strikeout rate in the first frame to his advantage.

Despite Nelson holding a forgettable 5.03 xFIP and 2.1 HR/9 in the first inning, he's still generated a 10-3 NRFI record in 2025. With the San Diego Padres being a team that relies on piling up base hits to accumulate runs rather than hitting for power, we just need Nelson to keep the ball out of the air to produce a clean first inning.

