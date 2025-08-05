3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 8/5/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Best MLB Player Props Today

The Houston Astros draw a delightful matchup with Miami Marlins righty Cal Quantrill, and I'm interested in Jesus Sanchez's RBI prop.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Jesus Sanchez +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sanchez came over to Houston from Miami at the trade deadline, and he does his best work against right-handers, producing a .350 wOBA and 40.3% hard-hit rate in the split. As fate would have it, he's playing his old teammates tonight, which gives him a chance to hit again at LoanDepot Park -- a place where he's been outstanding in 2025, generating a .365 wOBA in Miami.

Quantrill is a quality matchup for Sanchez (and Houston) as he has pitched to a 4.80 expected ERA (xERA) with a lowly 18.8% strikeout rate. Lefties have put up a 42.7% fly-ball rate against him.

Houston is -174 to go over 3.5 runs, and I see Sanchez getting in on the good times.

Pete Alonso is locked in right now, and he can keep it rolling at home today versus southpaw Logan Allen.

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Pete Alonso +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Since the calendar flipped to August, Alonso has caught fire, mashing his way to a .609 wOBA over a small sample, including a four-hit night on Monday.

While his wOBA with the platoon advantage this year is just .316 -- compared to .390 in righty-righty matchups -- Alonso's output versus lefties is dragged down by an unlucky .236 BABIP in the split. He boasts excellent batted-ball numbers against LHP, recording a 43.0% hard-hit rate and 48.1% fly-ball rate.

Allen doesn't miss many bats with a meager 17.5% K rate and 7.6% swinging-strike rate. He's also significantly worse on the road (5.24 xFIP) than at home (4.25).

The Mets should have a lot of success tonight -- they're -115 to go over 4.5 runs -- and that should help Alonso push for five plate appearances.

Mookie Betts is in a miserable slump right now, going 0-for-23 over the Los Angeles Dodgers' last five games. But because of that, we're getting a nice discount on Mookie to score a run, and I like his chances with LA in a sublime matchup versus Miles Mikolas.

To Record A Run To Record A Run Mookie Betts -125 View more odds in Sportsbook

There's no sugarcoating it -- Betts is having a bad season. His .289 wOBA is a career-low clip by a mile, and he's just never taken off this year with a serious early-season illness maybe setting him back or possibly the move to shortstop negatively impacting his offense.

It's Mookie Betts, so he'll likely figure it out eventually, but even aside from that, Mookie at -130 to score a run is a friendly number given that the Dodgers are -148 to go over 4.5 runs today. Betts doesn't have to get a hit to score a run, so it's not like we need to him bust out tonight.

It's hard to overstate how good of a matchup Mikolas is for LA. The veteran right-hander has a 5.00 xERA, 16.3% strikeout rate and 7.3% swinging-strike rate. Over his last six starts, he's permitted at least five earned runs in three different outings -- all of which have come on the road. That's been a theme for Mikolas in 2025 as he's surrendered a .374 wOBA on the road, compared to a .284 wOBA at home.

Although it doesn't feel good to bet on Betts right now, this is a smash spot for LA's offense, and I am backing Betts to score a run at these -130 odds.

