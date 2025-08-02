Cubs vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 2

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Chicago Cubs playing the Baltimore Orioles.

Cubs vs Orioles Game Info

Chicago Cubs (64-45) vs. Baltimore Orioles (50-60)

Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Fox Sports 1, MARQ, and MASN2

Cubs vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-230) | BAL: (+190)

CHC: (-230) | BAL: (+190) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-108) | BAL: +1.5 (-111)

CHC: -1.5 (-108) | BAL: +1.5 (-111) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Cubs vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd (Cubs) - 11-4, 2.47 ERA vs Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles) - 8-5, 4.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Matthew Boyd (11-4) to the mound, while Tomoyuki Sugano (8-5) will answer the bell for the Orioles. Boyd's team is 9-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Boyd's team is 10-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 10-10-0 ATS record in Sugano's 20 starts with a set spread. The Orioles are 7-4 in Sugano's 11 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Cubs vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (70.5%)

Cubs vs Orioles Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Orioles, Chicago is the favorite at -230, and Baltimore is +190 playing on the road.

Cubs vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Orioles are -108 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -111.

Cubs vs Orioles Over/Under

Cubs versus Orioles, on Aug. 2, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Cubs vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 70 games this year and have walked away with the win 48 times (68.6%) in those games.

Chicago has not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -230 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 106 opportunities.

In 106 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 51-55-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 45.5% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (25-30).

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

In the 108 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-57-3).

The Orioles have covered 43.5% of their games this season, going 47-61-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 108 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .274 batting average and a slugging percentage of .485.

He ranks 45th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 114 hits. He is batting .273 this season and has 62 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .560 with an on-base percentage of .309.

He is 48th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Crow-Armstrong enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with five doubles, a walk and four RBIs.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 103 base hits, an OBP of .310 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.378) thanks to 25 extra-base hits.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has put up an on-base percentage of .353, a slugging percentage of .460, and has 110 hits, all club-highs for the Orioles (while batting .283).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage.

Jackson Holliday has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .412 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 72nd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .232 with 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 32 walks.

Jordan Westburg is batting .268 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs vs Orioles Head to Head

8/1/2025: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/11/2024: 8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/10/2024: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-0 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 7/9/2024: 9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

9-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/18/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/17/2023: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/18/2022: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/13/2022: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/12/2022: 4-2 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/7/2022: 9-3 BAL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

