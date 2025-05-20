Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 21

Odds updated as of 9:13 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Miami Marlins.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (28-20) vs. Miami Marlins (19-27)

Date: Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

1:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MARQ

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-132) | MIA: (+112)

CHC: (-132) | MIA: (+112) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

CHC: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 2-0, 6.00 ERA vs Max Meyer (Marlins) - 3-4, 4.47 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Cade Horton (2-0) to the mound, while Max Meyer (3-4) will get the nod for the Marlins. Horton helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Horton's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Marlins have gone 6-3-0 ATS in Meyer's nine starts with a set spread. The Marlins are 3-3 in Meyer's six starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (54.1%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Marlins, Chicago is the favorite at -132, and Miami is +112 playing at home.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Cubs are at the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +118 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -142.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

Cubs versus Marlins on May 21 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have come away with 18 wins in the 26 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 13-7 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 29 of their 46 opportunities.

The Cubs are 24-22-0 against the spread in their 46 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have a 15-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 37.5% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Miami has an 11-21 record (winning just 34.4% of its games).

In the 46 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-18-0).

The Marlins have put together a 25-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .371 this season while batting .258 with 34 walks and 35 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .511.

Among qualifying batters, he is 75th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 20th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago with 53 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .569. He's batting .282 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 41st, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Dansby Swanson is batting .257 with a .470 slugging percentage and 26 RBI this year.

Swanson has logged a hit or more in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has no home runs, but 20 RBI and a batting average of .293 this season.

Hoerner has safely hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .381 with three doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has put up a team-best OBP (.379) and slugging percentage (.561), and paces the Marlins in hits (47, while batting .303).

He is 15th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Stowers heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Eric Wagaman is hitting .242 with 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .379 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 100th, his on-base percentage is 125th, and he is 113th in slugging.

Liam Hicks is batting .280 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and seven walks.

Otto Lopez has five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .231.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

5/19/2025: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/14/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/13/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

