Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 19

On Monday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are up against the Miami Marlins.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (28-19) vs. Miami Marlins (18-27)

Date: Monday, May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MARQ

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-176) | MIA: (+148)

CHC: (-176) | MIA: (+148) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-113)

CHC: -1.5 (-106) | MIA: +1.5 (-113) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-3, 4.75 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-1, 5.52 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ben Brown (3-3) for the Cubs and Edward Cabrera (0-1) for the Marlins. Brown's team is 4-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-2. The Marlins have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Cabrera's starts. The Marlins have a 1-4 record in Cabrera's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (61.9%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Cubs-Marlins, Chicago is the favorite at -176, and Miami is +148 playing at home.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are -106 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -113.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for the Cubs versus Marlins game on May 19 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 18, or 72%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won five of six games when listed as at least -176 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 28 of 45 chances this season.

The Cubs are 24-21-0 against the spread in their 45 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have a 14-25 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.9% of those games).

Miami has a 6-15 record (winning only 28.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +148 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 45 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-18-0).

The Marlins have covered 53.3% of their games this season, going 24-21-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago in OBP (.375) this season, fueled by 48 hits. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .522.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 53 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .585, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season. He's batting .290 with an on-base percentage of .325.

He is 32nd in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging in MLB.

Crow-Armstrong takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .524 with a double, two triples, two home runs and 10 RBIs.

Dansby Swanson has collected 45 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .472 this season.

Swanson enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a home run, four walks and two RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has been key for Chicago with 49 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .367.

Hoerner brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Kyle Stowers has accumulated a team-high OBP (.382) and slugging percentage (.563), and leads the Marlins in hits (46, while batting .305).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Stowers brings a six-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is batting .314 with a double, a triple, four home runs, three walks and five RBIs.

Eric Wagaman has 10 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .248. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 94th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 100th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is hitting .230 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Liam Hicks has four doubles, four home runs and seven walks while hitting .282.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

5/14/2025: 3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-1 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/13/2025: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/12/2025: 5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

5-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 8/25/2024: 7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/24/2024: 14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

14-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 8/23/2024: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/21/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

