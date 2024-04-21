Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21
The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins.
Cubs vs Marlins Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (13-8) vs. Miami Marlins (5-17)
- Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: BSFL
Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | MIA: (+110)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 0-2, 12.71 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA
The Cubs will look to Kyle Hendricks (0-2) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera. Hendricks' team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hendricks has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Cabrera has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Cabrera start this season -- they lost.
Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)
Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Marlins reveal Chicago as the favorite (-130) and Miami as the underdog (+110) on the road.
Cubs vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Marlins are -194 to cover, and the Cubs are +158.
Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under
- An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Marlins on April 21, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Cubs have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.
- Chicago has a record of 6-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 21 opportunities.
- The Cubs have an against the spread record of 13-8-0 in 21 games with a line this season.
- The Marlins have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-10).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).
- The Marlins have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-0).
- The Marlins have gone 7-15-0 against the spread this season.
Cubs Player Leaders
- Michael Busch has 21 hits and an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .656. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .328 batting average, as well.
- Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is third in slugging.
- Busch has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .218 with a double, a triple, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .303.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 136th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .205 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.
- Ian Happ has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.341/.347.
- Christopher Morel has been key for Chicago with 16 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .359.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-high .337 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .337.
- He ranks 77th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.
- Bryan De La Cruz has racked up 25 hits while slugging .484. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .287.
- He is currently 71st in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.
- Josh Bell has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .198.
- Jazz Chisholm is hitting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head
- 4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)
- 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 9/21/2022: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 9/20/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/19/2022: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/6/2022: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
