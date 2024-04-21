Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 21

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

The Sunday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (13-8) vs. Miami Marlins (5-17)

Date: Sunday, April 21, 2024

Sunday, April 21, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | MIA: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | MIA: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-194)

CHC: -1.5 (+158) | MIA: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Cubs) - 0-2, 12.71 ERA vs Edward Cabrera (Marlins) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA

The Cubs will look to Kyle Hendricks (0-2) against the Marlins and Edward Cabrera. Hendricks' team is 1-3-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Hendricks has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Cabrera has started just one game with a set spread, which the Marlins covered. The Marlins were the moneyline underdog for one Cabrera start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (58.5%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Marlins reveal Chicago as the favorite (-130) and Miami as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Marlins are -194 to cover, and the Cubs are +158.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Cubs-Marlins on April 21, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in six of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 6-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 10 of their 21 opportunities.

The Cubs have an against the spread record of 13-8-0 in 21 games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won 33.3% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (5-10).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Miami has a 4-8 record (winning only 33.3% of its games).

The Marlins have played in 22 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-10-0).

The Marlins have gone 7-15-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch has 21 hits and an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .656. All three of those stats are best among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .328 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 13th, and he is third in slugging.

Busch has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Cody Bellinger is batting .218 with a double, a triple, four home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .410 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 136th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .205 with a triple, two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Ian Happ has 17 hits this season and has a slash line of .227/.341/.347.

Christopher Morel has been key for Chicago with 16 hits, an OBP of .276 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has accumulated a team-high .337 on-base percentage. He's batting .270 and slugging .337.

He ranks 77th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Bryan De La Cruz has racked up 25 hits while slugging .484. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .275 with an on-base percentage of .287.

He is currently 71st in batting average, 150th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Bell has three doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .198.

Jazz Chisholm is hitting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs vs Marlins Head to Head

4/20/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/20/2024: 3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 MIA (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/19/2024: 8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 5/7/2023: 5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/6/2023: 4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/5/2023: 4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/21/2022: 4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-3 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/20/2022: 2-1 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-1 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/19/2022: 10-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/6/2022: 4-0 CHC (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!