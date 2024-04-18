Cubs vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 11:25 AM

On Friday in MLB, the Chicago Cubs are playing the Miami Marlins.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game.

Cubs vs Marlins Game Info

Chicago Cubs (11-7) vs. Miami Marlins (4-15)

Date: Friday, April 19, 2024

Friday, April 19, 2024 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: BSFL

Cubs vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-162) | MIA: (+136)

CHC: (-162) | MIA: (+136) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137)

CHC: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Cubs vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Jacob Puk (Marlins) - 0-3, 5.91 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon and the Marlins will counter with Andrew Jacob Puk (0-3, 5.91 ERA). Taillon and his team were 13-16-0 ATS in games he pitched last year. Taillon and his team were 6-9 when he pitched and they were the moneyline favorite. The Marlins have a 1-2-0 ATS record in Puk's three starts that had a set spread. The Marlins were the underdog on the moneyline for one Puk start this season -- they lost.

Cubs vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (55.3%)

Cubs vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -162 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Marlins Spread

The Cubs are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Cubs are +114 to cover the runline, with the Marlins being -137.

Cubs vs Marlins Over/Under

The over/under for Cubs-Marlins on April 19 is 9.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Cubs have been named as the favorite four times this year and have yet to lose any of those games.

Chicago has not lost in three games when named as a moneyline favorite of -162 or better.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in nine of 18 chances this season.

In 18 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 11-7-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 12 total times this season. They've finished 4-8 in those games.

Miami has gone 2-2 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (50%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 19 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 11 of those games (11-8-0).

The Marlins have gone 6-13-0 against the spread this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.667) and total hits (19) this season. He has a .317 batting average.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Ian Happ has four doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks. He's batting .233 and slugging .356 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 111th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 119th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Cody Bellinger has 14 hits this season and has a slash line of .200/.296/.371.

Bellinger takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Christopher Morel has three home runs, 11 RBI and a batting average of .217 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an on-base percentage of .353, a team-high for the Marlins. He's batting .276 and slugging .342.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 65th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Bryan De La Cruz's 23 hits and .450 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .288 with an on-base percentage of .296.

Including all qualified players, he is 49th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Jazz Chisholm has three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while hitting .215.

Josh Bell has three doubles, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .200.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!