Cubs vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 3

Odds updated as of 3:20 p.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Chicago Cubs facing the Cleveland Guardians.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Guardians Game Info

Chicago Cubs (3-3) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-3)

Date: Friday, April 3, 2026

Friday, April 3, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and MARQ

Cubs vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-118) | CLE: (+100)

CHC: (-118) | CLE: (+100) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182)

CHC: -1.5 (+150) | CLE: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Cubs vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cade Horton (Cubs) - 1-0, 2.84 ERA vs Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Cade Horton (1-0) versus the Guardians and Joey Cantillo. Horton helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Horton's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Cantillo has started only one game with a set spread, which the Guardians covered. The Guardians were named the moneyline underdog for one Cantillo start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (56.4%)

Cubs vs Guardians Moneyline

The Cubs vs Guardians moneyline has Chicago as a -118 favorite, while Cleveland is a +100 underdog at home.

Cubs vs Guardians Spread

The Cubs are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs (+150 to cover) on the runline. Cleveland is -182 to cover.

Cubs vs Guardians Over/Under

Cubs versus Guardians on April 3 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

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Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in three of the six contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 3-3 when favored by -118 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their six opportunities.

The Cubs are 3-3-0 against the spread in their six games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have gone 4-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cleveland has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Guardians have had an over/under set by bookmakers seven times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in three of those games (3-4-0).

The Guardians have gone 4-3-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .885, fueled by an OBP of .385 and a team-best slugging percentage of .500 this season. He has a .318 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, he is 44th in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Hoerner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with four doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Ian Happ leads Chicago in total hits (five) this season while batting .208 with four extra-base hits. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 114th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman is batting .208 with a .458 slugging percentage and three RBI this year.

Michael Busch leads Chicago in OBP (.423) this season, fueled by six hits.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has six hits, a team-best for the Guardians. He's batting .273 and slugging .818 with an on-base percentage of .304.

He is 67th in batting average, 113th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Jose Ramirez has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .143. He's slugging .321 with an on-base percentage of .200.

He is 172nd in batting average, 173rd in on-base percentage and 112th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Steven Kwan has accumulated a team-best .296 slugging percentage.

Brayan Rocchio paces his team with a .360 OBP.

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