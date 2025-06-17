Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 17

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Tuesday includes the Chicago Cubs taking on the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (44-28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-34)

Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSWI

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-148) | MIL: (+126)

CHC: (-148) | MIL: (+126) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164)

CHC: -1.5 (+136) | MIL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+104) | Under: (-128)

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown (Cubs) - 3-5, 5.71 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 3-6, 3.25 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Ben Brown (3-5, 5.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Chad Patrick (3-6, 3.25 ERA). Brown's team is 5-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team has won 62.5% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (5-3). When Patrick starts, the Brewers are 6-7-0 against the spread. The Brewers have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Patrick's starts this season, and they went 2-4 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Chicago is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +126 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cubs. The Brewers are -164 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are +136.

Cubs vs Brewers Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Cubs-Brewers on June 17, with the over being +104 and the under -128.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have won in 33, or 73.3%, of the 45 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 18-7 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over in 36 of their 70 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs are 36-34-0 against the spread in their 70 games that had a posted line this season.

The Brewers have won 13 of the 35 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (37.1%).

Milwaukee has a 4-6 record (winning 40% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 72 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 28 of those games (28-43-1).

The Brewers have covered 50% of their games this season, going 36-36-0 against the spread.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has 73 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .389. He has a .277 batting average and a slugging percentage of .504.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he is 40th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (75) this season while batting .268 with 37 extra-base hits. He's slugging .539 with an on-base percentage of .301.

Among qualifying batters, he is 55th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Seiya Suzuki has collected 71 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .529 this season.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Hoerner brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles and an RBI.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has racked up 80 hits with a .453 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .259 and with an on-base percentage of .283.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 72nd in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.

Chourio hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .250 with two triples, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Sal Frelick paces his team with a .357 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .294 while slugging .399.

He is 19th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Christian Yelich has six doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks while batting .239.

Brice Turang has nine doubles, four home runs and 34 walks while hitting .265.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/29/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/30/2024: 6-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!