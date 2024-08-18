Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 2:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info

Chicago Cubs (61-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-66)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: SNET

Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | TOR: (+152)

CHC: (-180) | TOR: (+152) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146)

CHC: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-2, 3.16 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 5-3, 4.92 ERA

The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga (9-2) versus the Blue Jays and Bowden Francis (5-3). Imanaga's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-3. The Blue Jays have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Francis' five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for three Francis starts this season -- they lost each time.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (60.8%)

Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -180 favorite at home.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Blue Jays are -146 to cover, and the Cubs are +122.

The Cubs-Blue Jays game on August 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 50%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -180 or better on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 121 opportunities.

In 121 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 55-66-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 55 total times this season. They've gone 17-38 in those games.

Toronto has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, and lost each game.

The Blue Jays have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-54-3).

The Blue Jays have a 58-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .233 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Happ hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Isaac Paredes is batting .233 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 112th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the major leagues.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .669, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.

Cody Bellinger is batting .274 with a .333 OBP and 48 RBI for Chicago this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.551), while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (151, while batting .319).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .300.

He is currently 131st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Daulton Varsho is batting .210 with 18 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.

Ernie Clement is hitting .272 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.

Cubs vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/17/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/11/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/31/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/30/2022: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/29/2022: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

