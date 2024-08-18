Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18
In MLB action on Sunday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Toronto Blue Jays.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (61-63) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (57-66)
- Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: SNET
Cubs vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CHC: (-180) | TOR: (+152)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+122) | TOR: +1.5 (-146)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)
Cubs vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga (Cubs) - 9-2, 3.16 ERA vs Bowden Francis (Blue Jays) - 5-3, 4.92 ERA
The Cubs will call on Shota Imanaga (9-2) versus the Blue Jays and Bowden Francis (5-3). Imanaga's team is 12-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Imanaga's team has been victorious in 80% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-3. The Blue Jays have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Francis' five starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays were the underdog on the moneyline for three Francis starts this season -- they lost each time.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Cubs win (60.8%)
Cubs vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is the underdog, +152 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -180 favorite at home.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Blue Jays are -146 to cover, and the Cubs are +122.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- The Cubs-Blue Jays game on August 18 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -100 and the under at -122.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been victorious in 27, or 50%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Chicago has not lost in 10 games this year when favored by -180 or better on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 51 of their 121 opportunities.
- In 121 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 55-66-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have been the moneyline underdog 55 total times this season. They've gone 17-38 in those games.
- Toronto has played four times as a moneyline underdog with odds of +152 or longer, and lost each game.
- The Blue Jays have played in 119 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-54-3).
- The Blue Jays have a 58-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.7% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Ian Happ is batting .233 with 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 63 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .457.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 112th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 43rd in slugging.
- Happ hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .282 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .233 with 22 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- He is 112th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .669, fueled by an OBP of .323 and a team-best slugging percentage of .346 this season.
- Cody Bellinger is batting .274 with a .333 OBP and 48 RBI for Chicago this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a team-best OBP (.390) and slugging percentage (.551), while pacing the Blue Jays in hits (151, while batting .319).
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is third in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging percentage.
- George Springer has 16 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .219. He's slugging .366 with an on-base percentage of .300.
- He is currently 131st in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 122nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Daulton Varsho is batting .210 with 18 doubles, six triples, 15 home runs and 43 walks.
- Ernie Clement is hitting .272 with 16 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and seven walks.
Cubs vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 8/17/2024: 3-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 8/16/2024: 6-5 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 8/13/2023: 11-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 8/12/2023: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 8/11/2023: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
- 8/31/2022: 7-5 CHC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
- 8/30/2022: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
- 8/29/2022: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)
