2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds: Best Superhero, Horror, Sci-Fi Movie
The 5th Critics' Choice Super Awards are just around the corner, with winners set to be announced on August 7th. That means members of the Critics' Choice Association (CCA) will soon cast their votes for who they think deserves to take home the top honors.
These awards celebrate the best in Action, Superhero, Sci-Fi, and Horror movies and television from the past year. Two Marvel blockbusters are leading the pack with the most nominations -- and they are currently the favorites in the Best Superhero Movie category.
If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Critics' Choice Super Awards categories. To see the latest betting lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of July 10th below.
2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds
These are the betting odds for specific 2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario. Odds subject to change.
Best Superhero Movie
Odds
|The People's Joker
|+1900
|Robot Dreams
|+800
|Captain America: Brave New World
|+2400
|Thunderbolts*
|+300
|Deadpool & Wolverine
|-180
|Venom: The Last Dance
|+1600
Best Action Movie
Odds
|The Fall Guy
|+850
|Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
|-160
|Rebel Ridge
|+650
|Monkey Man
|+850
|Civil War
|+380
|Warfare
|+1100
Best Horror Movie
Odds
|Longlegs
|+1000
|Bring Her Back
|+1600
|Sinners
|-370
|Heretic
|+850
|The Substance
|+750
|Nosferatu
|+850
Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie
Odds
|Dune: Part Two
|-370
|The Wild Robot
|+850
|Companion
|+900
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|+1100
|Mickey 17
|+1100
|Alien: Romulus
|+1200
Where Can I Bet On the Critics' Choice Super Awards?
Betting on the 2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.
