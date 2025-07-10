2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds: Best Superhero, Horror, Sci-Fi Movie

The 5th Critics' Choice Super Awards are just around the corner, with winners set to be announced on August 7th. That means members of the Critics' Choice Association (CCA) will soon cast their votes for who they think deserves to take home the top honors.

These awards celebrate the best in Action, Superhero, Sci-Fi, and Horror movies and television from the past year. Two Marvel blockbusters are leading the pack with the most nominations -- and they are currently the favorites in the Best Superhero Movie category.

If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Critics' Choice Super Awards categories. To see the latest betting lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of July 10th below.

2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds

These are the betting odds for specific 2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario. Odds subject to change.

Best Superhero Movie

Best Superhero Movie Odds The People's Joker +1900 Robot Dreams +800 Captain America: Brave New World +2400 Thunderbolts* +300 Deadpool & Wolverine -180 Venom: The Last Dance +1600

Best Action Movie

Best Action Movie Odds The Fall Guy +850 Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning -160 Rebel Ridge +650 Monkey Man +850 Civil War +380 Warfare +1100

Best Horror Movie

Best Horror Movie Odds Longlegs +1000 Bring Her Back +1600 Sinners -370 Heretic +850 The Substance +750 Nosferatu +850

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie Odds Dune: Part Two -370 The Wild Robot +850 Companion +900 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes +1100 Mickey 17 +1100 Alien: Romulus +1200

Where Can I Bet On the Critics' Choice Super Awards?

Betting on the 2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.