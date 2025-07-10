FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
    2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds: Best Superhero, Horror, Sci-Fi Movie

    Gabby Robles

    2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds: Best Superhero, Horror, Sci-Fi Movie

    The 5th Critics' Choice Super Awards are just around the corner, with winners set to be announced on August 7th. That means members of the Critics' Choice Association (CCA) will soon cast their votes for who they think deserves to take home the top honors.

    These awards celebrate the best in Action, Superhero, Sci-Fi, and Horror movies and television from the past year. Two Marvel blockbusters are leading the pack with the most nominations -- and they are currently the favorites in the Best Superhero Movie category.

    If you're in Ontario, FanDuel is now offering odds on select Critics' Choice Super Awards categories. To see the latest betting lines, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook Canada or check out the current betting odds as of July 10th below.

    2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards Betting Odds

    These are the betting odds for specific 2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards, currently available at FanDuel Sportsbook in Ontario. Odds subject to change.

    Best Superhero Movie

    Odds
    The People's Joker+1900
    Robot Dreams+800
    Captain America: Brave New World+2400
    Thunderbolts*+300
    Deadpool & Wolverine-180
    Venom: The Last Dance+1600

    Best Action Movie

    Odds
    The Fall Guy+850
    Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning-160
    Rebel Ridge+650
    Monkey Man+850
    Civil War+380
    Warfare+1100

    Best Horror Movie

    Odds
    Longlegs+1000
    Bring Her Back+1600
    Sinners-370
    Heretic+850
    The Substance+750
    Nosferatu+850

    Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Movie

    Odds
    Dune: Part Two-370
    The Wild Robot+850
    Companion+900
    Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes+1100
    Mickey 17+1100
    Alien: Romulus+1200

    Where Can I Bet On the Critics' Choice Super Awards?

    Betting on the 2025 Critics' Choice Super Awards is currently available on FanDuel in Ontario. It is not an option in the rest of Canada or the United States in states where sports betting is legal.

