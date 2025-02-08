Creighton vs Marquette Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 8

The Creighton Bluejays (17-6, 10-2 Big East) will host the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) after winning seven straight home games.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 8, 2025

2:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Marquette Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Creighton win (51.8%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Creighton (-2.5) versus Marquette on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 145.5 points for this game.

Creighton vs. Marquette: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton has covered 15 times in 23 chances against the spread this season.

Marquette has put together an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Creighton covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Marquette covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (never covered this season).

At home, the Bluejays own a worse record against the spread (8-4-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (7-1-0).

In 2024-25 against the spread, the Golden Eagles have a better winning percentage at home (.462, 6-7-0 record) than on the road (.444, 4-5-0).

Creighton's record against the spread in conference action is 11-1-0.

Marquette has covered the spread four times in 12 Big East games.

Creighton vs. Marquette: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 11 times (78.6%) in those games.

This year, the Bluejays have won 11 of 14 games when listed as at least -152 or better on the moneyline.

Marquette has a 1-2 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Golden Eagles have played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Creighton has a 60.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Creighton vs. Marquette Head-to-Head Comparison

Creighton is outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game with a +167 scoring differential overall. It puts up 75.6 points per game (143rd in college basketball) and allows 68.3 per outing (77th in college basketball).

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 19.2 points per game lead Creighton and are 30th in the country.

Marquette's +243 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 78.1 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 67.5 per contest (63rd in college basketball).

Marquette's leading scorer, Kameron Jones, is 42nd in the country, scoring 18.8 points per game.

The Bluejays win the rebound battle by an average of 3.8 boards. They are grabbing 34.7 rebounds per game (60th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.9 per contest.

Kalkbrenner paces the team with 8.5 rebounds per game (46th in college basketball action).

The Golden Eagles are 301st in college basketball at 30 rebounds per game. That's 2.2 fewer than the 32.2 their opponents average.

David Joplin leads the Golden Eagles with five rebounds per game (599th in college basketball).

Creighton averages 98.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (110th in college basketball), and gives up 89.2 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

The Golden Eagles rank 63rd in college basketball averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 54th, allowing 87.2 points per 100 possessions.

