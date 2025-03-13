Creighton vs DePaul Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big East Tournament

The No. 2 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-9, 15-5 Big East) will meet the No. 10 seed DePaul Blue Demons (14-18, 4-16 Big East) in the Big East tournament Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Creighton vs. DePaul Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 13, 2025

Thursday, March 13, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

Creighton vs. DePaul Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Creighton win (85.6%)

Creighton is a 12.5-point favorite over DePaul on Thursday and the over/under is set at 144.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the contest.

Creighton vs. DePaul: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Creighton has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

DePaul has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Creighton covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's less often than DePaul covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (57.1%).

Against the spread, the Bluejays have fared worse at home, covering 11 times in 17 home games, and nine times in 11 road games.

Against the spread, the Blue Demons have been better at home (9-10-0) than away (5-7-0).

Creighton has beaten the spread 16 times in 20 conference games.

DePaul has nine wins against the spread in 21 Big East games this year.

Creighton vs. DePaul: Moneyline Betting Stats

Creighton has come away with 16 wins in the 20 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Bluejays have not lost in four games this year when favored by -901 or better on the moneyline.

DePaul has put together a 4-17 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 19% of those games).

The Blue Demons have not yet won a game when it entered play as a moneyline underdog with odds of +590 or longer in five chances.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Creighton has a 90% chance of walking away with the win.

Creighton vs. DePaul Head-to-Head Comparison

Creighton has a +197 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. It is putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 134th in college basketball and is giving up 69.0 per outing to rank 90th in college basketball.

Ryan Kalkbrenner's 19.4 points per game lead Creighton and rank 29th in college basketball.

DePaul is being outscored by 1.4 points per game, with a -43 scoring differential overall. It puts up 72.5 points per game (218th in college basketball), and gives up 73.9 per outing (243rd in college basketball).

CJ Gunn is ranked 579th in the nation with a team-leading 12.7 points per game.

The Bluejays pull down 34.9 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Kalkbrenner averages 9.0 rebounds per game (ranking 35th in college basketball) to lead the Bluejays.

The Blue Demons rank 214th in college basketball at 31.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 their opponents average.

N.J. Benson leads the Blue Demons with 6.0 rebounds per game (323rd in college basketball).

Creighton averages 99.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (96th in college basketball), and allows 90.7 points per 100 possessions (107th in college basketball).

The Blue Demons rank 204th in college basketball averaging 94.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 268th, allowing 96.5 points per 100 possessions.

